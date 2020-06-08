James Robert Lovelace, age 78 of Grover, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia "Doodle" Lovelace of the home, his children, Scott Lovelace (Susan) of Belwood, NC, Sharon Addison (Chris) of Grover, NC, Lisa Waters (Jack) of Lawndale, NC, and Rev. Mickey Pruitt (Peggy) of Dallas, NC, sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, two sisters, Julie Oliver of Grover, NC, and Bertha Truelove of Grover, NC, a brother, Fred Lovelace (Libby) of Grover, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born June 17, 1941 in Cleveland County, James was the son of the late David Sankie Lovelace and Minnie Rosell Causby Lovelace and was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Shayla Moore and Brandy Bradley, three sisters, Eveline Hamrick, Ruth Guiton, and Viola Myers, and a brother, Charles Lovelace.
James, affectionately known as "Baw", was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a charter member of Grace Covenant Church of God. He enjoyed working in his shop, watching birds, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday, June 8, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Rev. Mickey Pruitt. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Covenant Church of God, P.O. Box 162, Shelby NC 28151.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 8, 2020.