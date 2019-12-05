Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Jones Tabernacle, C.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Jones Tabernacle, C.M.E. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sims


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Sims Obituary
SHELBY - James Earl Sims, 95, of 1101 N. Morgan St., departed this life on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Peak Resources in Shelby.

A native of Cleveland County, NC he was born on August 22, 1924 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Earl R. and Lillie Daniel Sims.

Mr. Sims was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. Mr. Sims earned the prestigious Purple Heart in World War II along with other commendations during his military tenure.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Anthoney Sims; brothers, John T Sims, Robert Sims, Joseph "Joe" Sims, Clifton Sims and Tyree Sims; one sister, Irene Sims Portee and the mother of his children, Louise Clements Sims.
He is survived by one daughter, Lenora Irene Sims of Shelby; one son, James Robert Sims (Jane) of Hickory, NC; brothers, Charles Sims, Matthew Sims, Bill Sims and George Sims (Beatrice); one daughter-in-law, Phyllis
Sims of Shelby; the Briscoe Family; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Jones Tabernacle, C.M.E. Church with Rev. Johnny Searight officiating.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM on Friday.

Condolences may be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -