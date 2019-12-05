|
SHELBY - James Earl Sims, 95, of 1101 N. Morgan St., departed this life on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Peak Resources in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, NC he was born on August 22, 1924 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Earl R. and Lillie Daniel Sims.
Mr. Sims was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. Mr. Sims earned the prestigious Purple Heart in World War II along with other commendations during his military tenure.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Anthoney Sims; brothers, John T Sims, Robert Sims, Joseph "Joe" Sims, Clifton Sims and Tyree Sims; one sister, Irene Sims Portee and the mother of his children, Louise Clements Sims.
He is survived by one daughter, Lenora Irene Sims of Shelby; one son, James Robert Sims (Jane) of Hickory, NC; brothers, Charles Sims, Matthew Sims, Bill Sims and George Sims (Beatrice); one daughter-in-law, Phyllis
Sims of Shelby; the Briscoe Family; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Jones Tabernacle, C.M.E. Church with Rev. Johnny Searight officiating.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM on Friday.
Condolences may be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2019