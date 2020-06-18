James Smith
1961 - 2020
LAWNDALE - James "Jimmy" Mason Smith, 58, of Casar-Belwood Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.

Born in York County, SC on July 14, 1961, he was the son of the late Mason Gilbert Smith and Blanche Howell Smith. He was the owner of JMS Express and was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, LeAnn Sailors Smith; two daughters, Morgan Barnette of Lawndale and Krista Parker and husband, Jason of Lawndale; three grandchildren, Ellie, Greyson and Ridge and a sister, Libby Childers of York, SC.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pisgah Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with the Rev. James Wedgworth and Rev. Jimmy McKee officiating.

The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
