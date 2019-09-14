Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
1926 - 2019
James Thomas Bell Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN- James Thomas Bell, 93, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Peak Resources in Cherryville. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late John and Ester Neal Bell. James served in the Army during WWII, was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for more than 70 years, and retired from Celanese Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Melba Bain Bell; brother, Jack; and grandson, Steven Bell. He is survived by his son, Steve Bell and wife Deana of Charlotte; daughter, Vicky Bell Szucs and husband, Chris of Gastonia; brothers, Charlie and Bill Bell; grandchildren, Stephanie Ormand and husband Bobby, and Taylor and Alex Szucs; and great-grandchildren, Parker Bell, and Blake and Lydia Ormand. Funeral services will be held 12pm, Monday, September 16, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain, with Dr. Steve Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain.
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 14, 2019
