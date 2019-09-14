|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- James Thomas Bell, 93, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Peak Resources in Cherryville. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late John and Ester Neal Bell. James served in the Army during WWII, was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for more than 70 years, and retired from Celanese Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Melba Bain Bell; brother, Jack; and grandson, Steven Bell. He is survived by his son, Steve Bell and wife Deana of Charlotte; daughter, Vicky Bell Szucs and husband, Chris of Gastonia; brothers, Charlie and Bill Bell; grandchildren, Stephanie Ormand and husband Bobby, and Taylor and Alex Szucs; and great-grandchildren, Parker Bell, and Blake and Lydia Ormand. Funeral services will be held 12pm, Monday, September 16, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain, with Dr. Steve Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery.
