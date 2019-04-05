Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
James Waters Obituary
SHELBY - James Waters, 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice.

A native of Cherokee Co., he was born to the late Clyde Lee and Dorothy Estelle Caylor Waters. He was an auto body repair technician for Shelby Body Shop for 23 years, Hardin's Body Shop for 5 years and Richies Body Shop for 11 years. He served two years active duty in the United States Army and was a member of the 505th Engineering Battalion of the National Guard for 15 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his mountain home which he built by his own two hands. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR and old western movies. He was a member of Pleasant City Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Heather Dawn Waters; sister Marsha Kay Waters Tuttle; and brother-in-law, Mark Tuttle.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jane Tatham Waters, of the home; son Kevin Waters of Kings Mountain; brother David Mitchell Waters of Murphy; and grandson Brady Reed Waters.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Clay-Barnette.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Bryan Glisson, Rev. Jerry Tatham and Rev. Rafus Camp, officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be fellow members of his National Guard Company. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland 951 Wendover Heights Shelby, NC 28152

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 5, 2019
