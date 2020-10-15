1/1
James White
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Wilson White, Jr. passed away October 12, 2020, on his mother's birthday, at Atrium Health in Shelby, NC.

He was born in Cleveland County to James Wilson (Jim) White,Sr. and Okley Chapman White on September 10,1940. He graduated from Shelby High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He worked in real estate and construction in Cleveland County for many years as a contractor for his company White Realty & Construction. He was the first President of The Cleveland County Board of Realtors. His passion in life was his cattle farm located in upper Cleveland County. He was an avid hunter and spent much of his time hunting wildlife. Some of his fondest memories were of his African Safaris spent with close friends and riding horses in his free time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Loy E. White.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Marsha Henry White; children, Susan Elizabeth White and husband, Robert Bullman of Aiken, S.C., Margaret Chapman White and James Wilson White III of Charleston, S.C. and Laura Joan White of Connelly Springs and sister, Barbara White McLarty of Shelby; a granddaughter, Jessica Talley White of Aiken, S.C.; a grandson, James Wilson White, IV of Augusta, Ga and two nieces, Mindy Johnson of Winston-Salem and Mary McLarty of Greensboro.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church (1102 Warlick Rd, Lawndale, NC, weather pending we will move indoors) with Bob Melton officiating.

Memorial will be followed by a casual fellowship service beginning at 3:00 PM at Tekoa Foothills Loy White Camp (258 Hull Road, Casar, NC) with family and friends to remember Jim. The family invites you to attend both or either.
*Masks are encouraged to be considerate of friends and family.

Memorials may be made to Tekoa Foothills Loy White Camp, PO Box 377, Casar, NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Service
03:00 PM
Tekoa Foothills Loy White Camp
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved