James "Jim" Wilson White, Jr. passed away October 12, 2020, on his mother's birthday, at Atrium Health in Shelby, NC.
He was born in Cleveland County to James Wilson (Jim) White,Sr. and Okley Chapman White on September 10,1940. He graduated from Shelby High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He worked in real estate and construction in Cleveland County for many years as a contractor for his company White Realty & Construction. He was the first President of The Cleveland County Board of Realtors. His passion in life was his cattle farm located in upper Cleveland County. He was an avid hunter and spent much of his time hunting wildlife. Some of his fondest memories were of his African Safaris spent with close friends and riding horses in his free time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Loy E. White.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Marsha Henry White; children, Susan Elizabeth White and husband, Robert Bullman of Aiken, S.C., Margaret Chapman White and James Wilson White III of Charleston, S.C. and Laura Joan White of Connelly Springs and sister, Barbara White McLarty of Shelby; a granddaughter, Jessica Talley White of Aiken, S.C.; a grandson, James Wilson White, IV of Augusta, Ga and two nieces, Mindy Johnson of Winston-Salem and Mary McLarty of Greensboro.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church (1102 Warlick Rd, Lawndale, NC, weather pending we will move indoors) with Bob Melton officiating.
Memorial will be followed by a casual fellowship service beginning at 3:00 PM at Tekoa Foothills Loy White Camp (258 Hull Road, Casar, NC) with family and friends to remember Jim. The family invites you to attend both or either.
*Masks are encouraged to be considerate of friends and family.
Memorials may be made to Tekoa Foothills Loy White Camp, PO Box 377, Casar, NC 28020.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.