James "Jim" William Ashley began his heavenly journey on September 4, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, NC.
He was formerly of Boiling Springs, NC. Jim was born May 30, 1938 to Pearl Harris Ashley and Paul Ashley. He was born and raised on the "Lily Mill Hill" in Shelby, NC. Jim joined the military at 17 and proudly served his country for more than 20 years, retiring from the Air Force with the rank of Master Sergeant. He then began a second career as an electrician and computer technician. Jim was an avid golfer and made many good friends and good memories on the golf course. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Ray Ashley. Jim was most proud of his family and leaves behind his wife of more than 60 years, Martha Faye Mayhew Ashley, sons; Allan Ashley of Forest City, Daniel Ashley (Callie) of Shelby, daughters; Christina Ashley of Boiling Springs, and Susan Hollifield (Wade) of Bostic. He also has six grandchildren; Chad Phillips (Rachel) of Gastonia, Cecil Phillips (Stacy), Olivia Ashley, and Drew Ashley all of Shelby, Seth Hollifield of Bostic, and Grace Hollifield Jenkins (Dylan) of Cary. Jim has one great-granddaughter, Riley Bailes. Jim also leaves behind one sister, Bessie Carter of Newton.
A visitation will be held Monday September 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00pm at Cleveland Funeral Services. The family will have a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills at 374 Hudlow Rd. Forest City, NC 28043.
