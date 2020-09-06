1/1
James William "Jim" Ashley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" William Ashley began his heavenly journey on September 4, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, NC.
He was formerly of Boiling Springs, NC. Jim was born May 30, 1938 to Pearl Harris Ashley and Paul Ashley. He was born and raised on the "Lily Mill Hill" in Shelby, NC. Jim joined the military at 17 and proudly served his country for more than 20 years, retiring from the Air Force with the rank of Master Sergeant. He then began a second career as an electrician and computer technician. Jim was an avid golfer and made many good friends and good memories on the golf course. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Ray Ashley. Jim was most proud of his family and leaves behind his wife of more than 60 years, Martha Faye Mayhew Ashley, sons; Allan Ashley of Forest City, Daniel Ashley (Callie) of Shelby, daughters; Christina Ashley of Boiling Springs, and Susan Hollifield (Wade) of Bostic. He also has six grandchildren; Chad Phillips (Rachel) of Gastonia, Cecil Phillips (Stacy), Olivia Ashley, and Drew Ashley all of Shelby, Seth Hollifield of Bostic, and Grace Hollifield Jenkins (Dylan) of Cary. Jim has one great-granddaughter, Riley Bailes. Jim also leaves behind one sister, Bessie Carter of Newton.
A visitation will be held Monday September 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00pm at Cleveland Funeral Services. The family will have a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills at 374 Hudlow Rd. Forest City, NC 28043.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved