Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
1962 - 2020
James Young Obituary
James "Bro Boy" Theodore Young, 57, of 304 Miles Road, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.

He was born in Cleveland County, NC on March 31, 1962 to Geraldine Lockhart Young and to the late George Theodore Young.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the chapel. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com .

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 29, 2020
