James William "Buddy" Young Sr., age 75, of Boiling Springs, NC passed away on April 12, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents Leroy Daniel Young Sr. and Dorothy C Young, grandparents Simon and Ester Conner and James and Alice Young all from Union Mills, NC; brother-in-law, Bobby Dean Curtis of Forest City, NC.
Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Deborah B. "Debbie" Young of the home; his sons, James William "Jamie" (Jill) Young Jr., and Joseph Daniel "Jody" (Ashley) Young, of Florence, SC; and a daughter Jennifer Lynn Putnam of Hickory, NC; his grandchildren, Andrew Faile, Eliza Young, Connor Young of Florence, SC; Ari Godfrey and Niya Godfrey of Hickory, NC; a sister, Carolyn Curtis of Forest City, NC and a brother, Lee (Mary) Young Jr. of Smyrna, TN; along with a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will be holding a private service at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Forest City. Buddy will be available for viewing prior to the service throughout the day Wednesday, April 15 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 15, 2020