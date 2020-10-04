Jameson McGill

SHELBY- Jameson Marshall McGill's journey on this side of Heaven ended in his parents' arms on October 2, 2020 at Levine Children's Hospital after complications from open-heart surgery.
Jameson faced a great deal of challenges during his short life, but he was a happy baby and was as tough as they come. He was inquisitive, resilient, and sweet, with striking blue eyes that would always make you smile. He was a very loved little boy by his parents and many people spanning across several states. Jameson was born on March 18, 2020 and was the answer to his parents' prayers and a gift to all who knew him. Jameson's parents will always cherish the sacred months they spent together as a family.
Jameson is survived by his parents, Marcus and Brittany McGill of Shelby and many other family members in Georgia.
The family will hold a private ceremony with family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ross Grove Baptist Church to Jameson's medical fund, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Jameson's parents would like to recognize the doctors and nurses at Levine Children's CVICU, as they were his "angels" at the bedside as he slipped into the arms of Jesus.
Jameson's parents would like to remind you to remember to cherish every moment you have with your children.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com