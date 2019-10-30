|
|
Jane Lutz Brady, 82 of Polkville passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Peak Resources in Shelby.
Born November 19, 1936 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late John Reid Lutz and Madge Marie Whisnant Lutz. She was retired from US Postal Service and was a member of Polkville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Arlander Brady, Sr.
Survivors include three sons, Lan Brady and wife, Wynde of Greensboro, Rick Brady and wife, Jeannie of Polkville and Ronnie Brady and wife, Karen of Polkville; four grandchildren, Matthew Brady and wife, Gabri, Lande Brady, Natalie Brady and Kelli Brady; two great-grandchildren, EllieMae Ruth Brady and Penny Jane Brady and two brothers, Dr. Gerald W. Lutz and wife, Frances of Fallston and John R. Lutz, II of Alabama.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday at Polkville United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday at Polkville United MethodistChurch with Rev. Max Pendleton officiating.
Burial will follow in Polkville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Polkville Methodist Women, c/o Polkville United Methodist Church, PO Box 9, Polkville, NC 28136.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 30, 2019