Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Polkville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Polkville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Lutz) Brady


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane (Lutz) Brady Obituary
Jane Lutz Brady, 82 of Polkville passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Peak Resources in Shelby.
Born November 19, 1936 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late John Reid Lutz and Madge Marie Whisnant Lutz. She was retired from US Postal Service and was a member of Polkville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Arlander Brady, Sr.
Survivors include three sons, Lan Brady and wife, Wynde of Greensboro, Rick Brady and wife, Jeannie of Polkville and Ronnie Brady and wife, Karen of Polkville; four grandchildren, Matthew Brady and wife, Gabri, Lande Brady, Natalie Brady and Kelli Brady; two great-grandchildren, EllieMae Ruth Brady and Penny Jane Brady and two brothers, Dr. Gerald W. Lutz and wife, Frances of Fallston and John R. Lutz, II of Alabama.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday at Polkville United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday at Polkville United MethodistChurch with Rev. Max Pendleton officiating.
Burial will follow in Polkville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Polkville Methodist Women, c/o Polkville United Methodist Church, PO Box 9, Polkville, NC 28136.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now