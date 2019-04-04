Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
Jane Cothran Obituary
Jane Elizabeth Clark Cothran went to eternal rest on Wednesday, March 28, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.

She was born September 6, 1962 in Cleveland County, NC to Betty Ann Elmore Clark and the late Elijah Clark.

Left to cherish fond memories of her are her husband, Dennis Cothran; her son, Vantrel "Scoot" Clark (Emily) of Shelby, NC; her mother, Betty Clark of Lawndale, NC; a sister, Kay Clark-James of Shelby; Randy D. Clark of Lawndale; two grandchildren; four stepchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM First Baptist Church in Lawndale. Burial will take place at Philadelphia United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 4, 2019
