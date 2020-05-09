|
|
Jane Robinson Hamrick, age 93, of Cliffside, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 8, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House of Cleveland County. Jane was a native of Rutherford County and the daughter to the late John and Maude McCurry Robinson. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Mooresboro and was retired from First Citizens Bank after 49 years of faithful service. Most of all Jane will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Dwight Hamrick and two sisters; Jessie Barrett and Barbara Beason. She is survived by her daughter Susan Hamrick Richards and her husband Gerald, granddaughter Lori Edwards and her husband Steven, great grandson Skyler Edwards and brother in law Clyde Beason.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park with Reverend Kevin Hamrick officiating. Memorials may be made to Wendover Hospice House of Cleveland County at 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150 or to the activities department at Fair Haven of Forest City at 830 Bethany Church Rd. Forest City, NC 28043. Online condolences may be made at www.eggersfuneralhome.com. Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 9, 2020