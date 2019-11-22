|
|
Jane Putnam Jolly, age 95, departed this world for her heavenly shore on, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home. Born on December 20, 1923, she was the third child of the late Foy B. Putnam, Sr. and Martha Wray Elam Putnam. She was Baptized at New Hope Baptist Church in Earl, NC at the age of 12. She graduated from township Number Three High School in 1940. She obtained an Associate's Degree from Gardner Webb College in 1943 and in the same year, married Thomas Edward Jolly. They were happily married for 46 years until his death in 1989. She also graduated from the U.S. Nurse Cadet Corps program, obtaining her nursing degree from NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. Later she obtained a degree in sociology from Limestone College in 1977. She worked as an RN for Cleveland Regional Medical Center for over 40 years until retirement, and then took up volunteering for Hospice after the death of her husband. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Tom as well as a son Michael and a brother Foy Putnam Jr.
Jane is survived by her son Stephen Jolly and wife Kathy of Columbia, SC and by her daughter, Miriam Satterfield and husband Eddy Thomas Satterfield Jr. of Shelby. Grandchildren are: Deborah Wray Jolly, Judith Irene Jolly, Chris Jolly, Tyler Patrick, and Foy Timothy Satterfield. She treasured many friendships, but especially close to her heart was retired Colonel Joyce M. Jolly of Hendersonville. Her nephews: Harris, Dean, Gary, Todd, and Kenny, sons of her brother, Foy Putnam Jr., were precious to her and filled her heart with much joy. She loved her home, her family, walking her patch of woods, having cats and dogs, and serving her community, continued learning and investing her time and energy into the church.
Funeral Service will be held 3:00 pm, Monday, November 24, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, with Rev. Tim Trexler officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 pm pm until 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 22, 2019