SHELBY- Jane Sandra Ford, age 62, of Shelby, passed away on May 29, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park at 11 A.m. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service.
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 3, 2020.