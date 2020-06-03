Jane Sandra Ford
SHELBY- Jane Sandra Ford, age 62, of Shelby, passed away on May 29, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park at 11 A.m. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service.
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:30 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
