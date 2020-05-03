|
Jane Hendrick Sneed, 79, of Dick Spangler Road, Shelby, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory after an extended battle of Alzheimer's.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on October 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Max Hendrick and Pauline Troutman Poston. Mrs. Sneed began her career working for First National Bank and then retired from Hometrust Bank. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and loved animals and often helped with the Cleveland County Humane Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Hendrick.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Jerry Davis Sneed; a son, Danny Sneed and wife, Angela of Shelby; two sisters, Carol Ann Poston Peeler of Shelby and Linda Joy Poston of Huntersville and three grandchildren, Abby and Daryl Sando, Justin and Ashley Shrader and Cameron Shrader all of Shelby.
A private burial will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, Shelby with the Rev. Christina Auch officiating.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 300 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150 or to the - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 3, 2020