|
|
SHELBY - Janet Withrow Walker, age 73, went to walk with Jesus Sunday, March 8, 2020 from Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on November 2, 1946, she was the daughter of the late F. Pine Withrow and Selma Davis Withrow. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church, where she was the director of the Vacation Bible School program, was the "In As Much" coordinator as well as serving in any other role she could offer her help with. Janet was a graduate of UNC-Greensboro and Appalachian State University and she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International: Alpha Epsilon Chapter, a group of women educators. She started teaching at Elizabeth and later at No. 3. School. After obtaining her Master's Degree and Education Specialist in Administration, she became the Principal of West Cleveland School and later worked in administration for the school system. Janet was also one of the founders of the Cleveland County Post-Polio Support Group.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Stanley Withrow.
Janet is survived by her husband of 52 years, Hugh "Buck" Walker, two sons, Travis Walker and wife Stacey, Jason Walker and wife Marie, one daughter Leigh Ann Fitzmorris and husband Brandon, seven grandchildren; Taylor, Miles, Cadence, Melana, Davis, Walker and Jaxon all of Shelby, NC.
The family would like to offer their special thanks for the wonderful care and attention provided by the ICU Staff of Atrium Health Cleveland.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Dover Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ervin Price officiating; burial will follow in Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends the evening prior on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials may be made to: Dover Baptist Church, 1501 Polkville Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Walker.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 10, 2020