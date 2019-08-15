|
|
SHELBY - Janet Wyatt, lovingly known as "Big Momma", 73, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Cherokee Co., SC, she was born to the late George and Frances Hughey Owens. She was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. She loved to watch wrestling and worked at Sackville Mill as a weaver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Fred Wyatt.
She is survived by her son Alfred Burnett; daughters Lillian "Libby" Buff and Janet "Sissy" Philbeck and husband Donald, all of Shelby; brother Jerry Owens and wife Barb of Toledo, Oh; grandchildren Carl Lee Burnett, Brandon Burnett and wife Heather, Casey Burnett and wife Brittany, Elizabeth Buff, Crystal Hoyle and husband Richard and Emily Hoyle; nine great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday August 16, 2019 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Rev. Richard Stroup, officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 15, 2019