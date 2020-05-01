Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Gaston Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Agan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Agan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Agan Obituary
Janice Yvonne Agan, 61, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020.

A native of Gastonia, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Watton Agan, Jr. and Juanita Rayburn Agan.

Janice enjoyed competing with Heritage Arts Senior Games in Dallas. She loved people and life to the fullest.

The family will receive from 12:30-1:30pm, Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

A graveside service will immediately follow at Gaston Memorial Park with Chip Looper officiating.

Janice is survived by her brothers and sisters in law, Dale and Sandy Agan of Hoover, Alabama; Ernest and Damie Agan of Gastonia; nieces and nephews: Ashley and Max Lerner, Taylor and Chad Johnson, Dustin Agan, Corey and Angela Agan, Christian and Miranda Garner; great-nieces and nephews: Anslee Simmons, Ben Johnson, Caroline, Mackenzie and Bradley Agan, Colton Troy Studyvin, Noah Maxwell Lerner, Emma Lace Lerner, and Elena Agan.

Memorials may be made to Gaston County Senior Center,1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC 28034.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Agan family.
Published in Shelby Star on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -