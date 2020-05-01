|
Janice Yvonne Agan, 61, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020.
A native of Gastonia, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Watton Agan, Jr. and Juanita Rayburn Agan.
Janice enjoyed competing with Heritage Arts Senior Games in Dallas. She loved people and life to the fullest.
The family will receive from 12:30-1:30pm, Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A graveside service will immediately follow at Gaston Memorial Park with Chip Looper officiating.
Janice is survived by her brothers and sisters in law, Dale and Sandy Agan of Hoover, Alabama; Ernest and Damie Agan of Gastonia; nieces and nephews: Ashley and Max Lerner, Taylor and Chad Johnson, Dustin Agan, Corey and Angela Agan, Christian and Miranda Garner; great-nieces and nephews: Anslee Simmons, Ben Johnson, Caroline, Mackenzie and Bradley Agan, Colton Troy Studyvin, Noah Maxwell Lerner, Emma Lace Lerner, and Elena Agan.
Memorials may be made to Gaston County Senior Center,1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC 28034.
Published in Shelby Star on May 1, 2020