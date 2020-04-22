|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Janice Wright Beam, 80, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Janice was born in Cleveland County, NC on October 2, 1939 a daughter of the late Ervin P. Wright and Nettie Warlick Wright. She retired after 47 years as a radiology technologist from Cleveland Regional Medical Center. Janice was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Young at Heart. She was a 1958 graduate of Tryon High School and also graduated from Spartanburg General Hospital School of Radiology in Spartanburg, SC.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Joel W. Wright.
Survivors include her son, Michael Beam and wife Angela of Cherryville; a sister-in-law, Nita Wright of Kings Mountain; one grandson, Gage Beam of Cherryville; one step-granddaughter, Miranda Anthony; two step great-grandchildren, Baylee and Riley Anthony; three nieces, Pam Farnsworth (Randy); Beth Sigmon (Barry) and Rhonda Buff (David).
Mrs. Beam will lie in state at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00AM until 4:30PM. The family will not be present.
A drive in funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Dale Hendricks officiating. Guests are asked to remain in their cars during the service.
A private burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3240 Tryon Courthouse Road, Cherryville, NC 28021 or to the Masonic and Eastern Star Home, 700 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Beam.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 22, 2020