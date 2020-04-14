Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Janice Greene


1948 - 2020
Janice Greene Obituary
Janice Carolyn Philbeck Greene, 72, of Fallston, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Cleveland County, on March 24, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Claude Ray Philbeck and Vernie Sweezy Philbeck.

She was the founder and operator of Jan's Restaurant in Fallston until her health began to decline. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Dennis Ray Philbeck.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, Ed Greene; two sons, Wes Leonhardt and wife Shaunda of Fallston and Alex Leonhardt and wife Beth of Waco; daughter, Pam Nolen and husband Jamie of Shelby; two stepsons, Bryan Greene and wife Joy of Lincolnton and Brent Greene of Shelby; three sisters, Connie Hayes of Shelby, Diane Spangler of Belwood and Sylvia Johnson of Shelby; nine grandchildren, Erin Nanney and husband Heath, Halley Greene, Melia Graves and husband Clark, Justin Greene, Gibson Nolen; Easton Leonhardt, Emeri Leonhardt, Gracie Leonhardt and Wyatt Leonhardt.

The Private Service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Wesley Smith officiating

Memorials may be made to Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2020
