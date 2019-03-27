Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Jones


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Jones Obituary
SHELBY - Janice Melinda Self Jones, 49, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County on February 11, 1970, she was a daughter of Gary and Judy Self of Shelby. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by a son, Michael Self.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her son, James Self; four daughters, Heather Davidson (Heath), Jessica Covarrubias (Poppy), Tabatha Self and Chloe Whaley; sister, Kristy Self Rykard (Bobby); and nine grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 5:00 PM at Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to the of NC, 1323 Capital Blvd. #102, PO Box 28027, Raleigh, NC 27611.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now