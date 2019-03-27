|
SHELBY - Janice Melinda Self Jones, 49, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on February 11, 1970, she was a daughter of Gary and Judy Self of Shelby. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by a son, Michael Self.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her son, James Self; four daughters, Heather Davidson (Heath), Jessica Covarrubias (Poppy), Tabatha Self and Chloe Whaley; sister, Kristy Self Rykard (Bobby); and nine grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 5:00 PM at Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to the of NC, 1323 Capital Blvd. #102, PO Box 28027, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2019