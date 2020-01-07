|
SHELBY - Janice McCredy Maine, 95, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at White Manor in Shelby.
Born July 15, 1924, in Springfield Center, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Frances Ayers McCredy.
She attended Malinello School of Beauty in Albany, NY, and later owned and operated McCredy Sisters Beauty Shop in Springfield Center, along with her sister Dorothy. She also owned and operated McCredy's Grocery, a family business, along with her husband Clyde. She gave piano lessons for over 40 years, and also hosted many recitals in Springfield Center. She taught Sunday school for all ages in First Baptist Church of Springfield Center, where she was a lifelong member. She taught Bible studies in her home, and to others in the community, and was a member of the Historical Society, where she held the position of Secretary for nearly 30 years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society-Mt. Wellington, and attended Westwood Heights Baptist Church while living in Shelby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Maine, whom she married in 1946; and her sister, Dorothy Vancott. She is survived by her loving daughter, Rae Overstreet and husband Daniel; granddaughter, Mary Cabaniss; great granddaughter, Carrie Cabaniss; adopted granddaughter, Aimee Hendricks, all of Shelby; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. David Costner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Springfield Center Cemetery, NY. Memorials may be made to Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 650 Dellinger Road, Shelby, NC 28152
