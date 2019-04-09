|
SHELBY - Janice Harrill Poston, 77, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Wendover Hospice.
A native of Cleveland County, she was born to the late J.R. and Addie Rae Lemons Harrill.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who retired with over 30 years from the Rutherford County School system where she was honored as Teacher of the Year. She was a long time member of Second Baptist Church where she served in many areas and is a current member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church. She also volunteered at the Leona Neal Senior Center and delivered Meals on Wheels and loved reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Bobby Poston. She is survived by her sons, Phillip Poston and wife Rhonda and Andrew Poston and wife April, both of Shelby; sister Ruby Hughes and husband Carl of Shelby; brother Howard Harrill and wife Marie of Cherryville; granddaughters Lexi Poston and fiancé Brandon Rayle and Kira Poston; numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious fur grandbabies.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the chapel of Clay-Barnette. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum. Rev. Jeremy Peeler, officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 9, 2019