Janie Harris

Janie Melissa Blanton Harris, 88, went home to be with the Lord and join her beloved husband Earl on August 17, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Carl Blanton and Docia Patterson Blanton. Janie loved cooking for her family and looked forward to Sunday dinners when family would gather around the table. She always made sure there was more than enough for friends and family. Janie was content with the life she and Earl had made together and generously gave of her time to be a blessing to others. She spent her life faithfully caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. Besides her loving husband and parents she is preceded in death by six brothers Carl Greene Jr., William Karie, Jack Dewey, Louise Eugene, Finley Yancy and Donald Lee Blanton and two sisters Elizabeth Emeline Brewer and Nellie Jean Kimbrell; two grandsons Phillip Warren Harris and Caleb Cheyenne Toney. Left to cherish her memory are two brothers Sammie Lynn Blanton and Bobby Ray Blanton, her three sons Larry Earl Harris Sr. and wife Candy, Phillip Lee Harris and wife Linda, Thomas Warren Harris and ?ancé Lisa Irvin and daughter-in-law Lisa Harris; seven grandchildren Lana Houck, Lara Deatrick, Lee Harris, TJ Harris, Brook Harris, CJ Toney, Travis McMurry and eleven great-grandchildren Bryson, Brianna, Cayden, and Colten Houck, Emma, Kayla, Joanna, and Ellanora Deatrick, Kaylynn and TT McMurry, and Caleb Harris; a special sister-in-law and caregiver Dolly Lowery and numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family Tripp, Nikki, Josh, Joey, Brandie, Mandy and Cierra, plus a loyal and faithful fur baby "Little Bit".
The body will lie in state at Campfield Memorial Baptist Church in Ellenboro from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The funeral service will be at 12:00 pm in the sanctuary of the church with Reverend Nick King and Reverend Tripp Biggerstaff officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the service.
The family would like to give much appreciation and thanks to caregivers Belinda, Carol, Sandy, Eliza and Twiana, Also a thank you to the sta? of Hospice of Carolina Foothills for the excellent care.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Campfield Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 369 Campfield Church Road, Ellenboro, NC 28040 and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
Online condolences may be made to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside is serving the family.