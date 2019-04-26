|
|
SHELBY - Janie Wray Samuel, age 80, of 324-3 Lamar Avenue, peacefully transitioned from this life to her eternal heavenly home on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born January 17, 1939 in Lawndale, NC to the Late James and Essie Moon Wray.
Janie was a member of Lawndale First Baptist Church where she served as a member of the Senior Choir, and the Adult Bible Study Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Samuel and a sister Lillian Corprew.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Major Marcus T. Myers (Marilyn), Leavenworth, Kansas, Darren Myers (Major Rachel), Tucson, Arizona, Two brothers Walter Wray (Dorothy) and Ronnie Carl Wray (Vickie) both of Kingstown, four sisters, Betty Frye, Philadelphia, PA, Patsy Stephens (Charles), Kings Mountain, NC, Marion
Monroe, Linda Wray both of Largo, MD., eight Grandchildren, and two greatgrandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Home-going service -Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3pm at Lawndale First Baptist.
The family will receive friends 30 mins prior to the service and at other times at the home located 324-3 Lamar Avenue Shelby, NC.
Burial: Church Cemetery
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019