Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Jasper Tony Black Obituary
BLACKSBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA- Jasper Tony Black,75, of Blacksburg, SC, left this world on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.. He was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late Major John Black and Edna Dickson Black.
Survivors include wife of 51 years, Margaret Black, of the home; son, Stephen Black, Blacksburg, SC; brothers, Gary Black, and Dennis Black, and wife Vickie; sister, Betty Gilbert; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Vernon Craig officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at Antioch Baptist Church. Interment will be at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on July 26, 2019
