|
|
SHELBY - J.D. Turner Jr., 78, died Saturday June 1, 2019 at Wendover Hospice.
A native of Cleveland Co., he was born to the late J.D. Turner Sr. and Mrytle Russ Turner.
He retired from Duke Energy after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #202 in Shelby and a charter member of Christopher Road Baptist Church. He was a licensed amateur HAM radio operator and a member of the Shelby Radio Club. He was prolific in all electronics and owned a refrigerator repair service for many years. He loved delving into his family history and ancestry and coordinated the Turner family reunions. He was also an avid movie lover, especially sci-fi movies. J.D. loved his children and grandchildren and was always happy when they visited him, especially if they had his favorite snack in hand- a coca cola and a Hershey bar.
In addition to his parents he was recently preceded in death by his son, Jerry Dwayne Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Jo Davis Turner; daughters, Amelia Hamrick Loomis and husband Bryan of Lincolnton and Lynn Turner Williamson and fiancé John Maloney of New Hampshire; grandchildren Dwayne Turner and wife Amanda, Cody Turner, Cameron Turner and Hannah Hamrick; great grandchildren Sammy and Tucker; and numerous cousins; and special friend Frank Crump.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home and other times at the home of Mary Jo Turner.
A graveside service will follow at Polkville Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Hammond Coates officiating. Memorials may be made to -Greenville 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on June 4, 2019