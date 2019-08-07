|
SHELBY - Jean Verhoff Canipe, age 81, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Ottawa, Ohio on June 22, 1938, she was the daughter of Urban Clarence and Philomena Elizabeth Karhoff Verhoff. Jean was a member of St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church where she served as sacristan. Jean served over a year in the United States Air Force, where she met her husband, Bobby. She raised three children and worked at Walmart part time. Jean enjoyed quilting, gardening and being outdoors. In addition to his parents, Jean is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Annesser.
Jean is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bobby Canipe; two sons, Derrick Canipe and wife Deedee of Lattimore and Britt Canipe of Shelby; a daughter, Denise White and husband Scott of Polkville; three brothers, Lambert Verhoff and wife Evelyn of Ohio, Orville Verhoff and wife Audrey of Ohio and Victor Verhoff and wife Pat of Idaho; a sister, Delores Annesser of Ohio; three grandchildren, Siera Canipe, Shane Canipe and Christopher White; two great grandchildren, Xander White and Jensen White; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at St Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church with Father Michael Kottar, Celebrant. The family will be available before the service from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church, 818 McGowan Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 7, 2019