SHELBY -Jean Owen Crotts, age 88 of Shelby passed away May 24, 2019. A native of Transylvania County, she was one of eight children of the late Vincent and Nancy Elizabeth Lee Owen of Lake Toxaway. She was born June 6, 1930.
Jean lived in the New House community of Cleveland County with her husband Ralph of almost 69 years. They were married in August of 1950 and lived in Columbia SC for the first 16 years of marriage. Jean worked at Siebels Bruce Insurance before becoming a full-time homemaker. The family moved from Columbia to Sullivan's Island SC, then to Gastonia NC, and eventually Ankorage AK. They relocated to Ralph's home community of New House in 1976.
In the 1980's Jean opened a styling salon in her home and operated the business for almost 20 years. She is fondly remembered for her special gift of hospitality and was an exceptional cook, seamstress and craftperson. In her later years Jean became the loving "Memaw" to her family and others. She delighted in giving compliments, encouragement and gifts.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Jack and Jim Owen of Lake Toxaway. She is survived by her loving husband Ralph of Shelby; Brothers Jerry Owen (Brenda) of Brevard and Joe Owen (Gaye) of Lake Toxaway; sisters Joann Galloway (Fred) of Brevard and Jonnie Fordyce and Jeanette Owen of Lake Toxaway; sons Ed Crotts (Susan) of Forest City, Gary Crotts (Mackie) of Boiling Springs SC and Rick (Judy) of Shelby; daughter Nancy Crotts Eaker (Michael) of Bessemer City; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements for Jean include, family visitation at 10 A.M. and Services at 11 AM at Sandy Plains Baptist Church, New House Road in Shelby Tuesday May 28, 2019, with Pastor Chase Robinson officiating
Those desiring to donate in her memory may send gifts to Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2112 New House Road, Shelby NC 28150; or to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd Forest City NC 28043; 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville SC.
Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs, NC is in entrusted with the Services. Online condolences at rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 28, 2019