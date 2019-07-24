Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Jean Dizney Obituary
SHELBY - Clara Jean Dizney age 89 of Shelby, North Carolina died July 19, 2019 in Hospice Carolina Foothills.

Jean was born in Jackson, Mississippi on December 17, 1929 to her parents Lelon Palmer Davis and Connie Green Davis. She was a retired employee of McRae Department Stores in Jackson, Mississippi. She was a member of Lafayette Street United Methodist Church and the BYCOTA Sunday school class in Shelby. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Chester Mikosz in 1960 and her second husband Thad M. Dizney, Jr. in 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters LL. Davis, Palmerlee Davis Cooksey, W.W. Davis, Paul P. Davis, Charles Davis and Pattie Davis Pavlenko.

Survivors include two daughters, Felicia M. Stroud and her husband Dr. Charles D. Stroud of Shelby, Patty Dizney Schaeffer and her husband Ronald B. Schaeffer of Shelby, and a son Anthony Mikosz of Fallston, North Carolina: three grandchildren, Jessica Schaeffer Bradley and husband Clay, and Jenny Schaeffer-Grunigen and husband Jeff, and Benjamin Bernard Schaeffer. She was also blessed to have two great-grandchildren Pearce Bradley and Freya Grace Grunigen.

The memorial service will be held at 2pm Saturday July 27, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel in Fallston, NC with Pastor Philip Steppe officiating.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and online registry is available.
Published in Shelby Star on July 24, 2019
