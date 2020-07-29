Jean Francis

GROVER - Jean Frances Harry Francis was born July 1, 1934 to Franklin and Estelle (Stell) Harry of Grover, NC. and passed away on July 21, 2020. Jean is survived by her two children, Philip Francis (Becky Nichols) and Debbie Francis (Deborah Tapley), her two brothers, Jim Harry (Shirley) of Gastonia and John Harry (Pat) of Grover. She was Aunt Jean to many nephews, nieces, and their children. Her extended family consisted of many cherished cousins and friends who were loved like they were kin. She was predeceased by her brother Charlie Harry and his wife Ann, and nephews Jay Harry and Allen Phillips.
Always a "Grover girl", Jean loved her hometown and the people that lived there. She loved Grover and she loved to talk about living in Grover as a young girl. The "Mill", Minette Mills and Grover Industries, was a part of her family life. As a young adult she became active in the Women's Club, Grover School, and was often involved in a variety of community events. She served as President of the Women's Club and chaired the committee that published the first Grover Women's Club Cookbook.
Jean was a lifelong member of Shiloh Presbyterian Church serving as organist during her later years. Playing the organ was her joy and consternation. Having played the piano her whole life, she tackled the organ for the church. The congregation as always grateful, even on those Sundays when a stray note or two were played. She served the church in many capacities and was willing to do whatever was needed.
Mid-life Jean decided to go back to school. With no children at home, she first tackled technical school at Cleveland Community College. Before she could graduate, she was offered a job there. That began a career of almost 40 years. During this time, she decided to attend Limestone College and received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1983. She continued her education at the University of South Carolina and received her Master's Degree. She was quite proud of her academic accomplishments, making sure her children knew she was a straight A student! While in College, she continued working at Cleveland Community College first as a bookkeeper, then as an instructor and eventually she became Dean, Arts/Sciences/Public Services. She loved teaching and loved interacting with her students who she would often hear from or see in the local communities. She was recognized for her teaching prowess when she received the Excellence in Teaching Award in 1994. She took great satisfaction in helping others learn.
Jean was a member of the Pathways and later, CODAP Boards. She believed strongly in the mission of these agencies and was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year by the organization.
Upon retiring from CCC, Jean found great joy in her friends and her re-connection with her fellow Blacksburg High School graduates. Her monthly dinners with "The Neighborhood" were so much fun, telling tales and catching up.
The last five years took Jean on a different journey. Her family is grateful for the caring staff and wonderful care she received while residing at Givens Estate in Asheville, Brookdale in Shelby and Summitt Place of Kings Mountain. She met many wonderful people that enhanced her life during these later years.
Jean will be laid to rest in a private graveside service on Saturday, August 1 at 9:30 in the Grover Cemetery. Visitation will follow at 10 at Shiloh Presbyterian Church in Grover. Funeral Services will be held at the church at 11. Social distancing and masks will be required as the family is very concerned for the health and well being of their friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request s that you consider donating to the Cleveland Community College Foundation (Clevelandccfoundation.org
) , Hospice Cleveland County 951 Wendover heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) in Jean's name.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
