SHELBY - Jean Hartley Greene, 81, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Cline and Eula Mae Henderson Hartley.
Jean was a member of Westview Baptist Church where she also taught in the daycare for 17 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Greene; and sister, Debbie Floyd. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Gilbert Greene of the home; son, Ronnie Greene and wife Charlene of Shelby; daughter, Vickie Yount and husband Bill of Bostic; brother, Mike Hartley and wife Linda of Morganton; and grandchildren, Katie Aimino, Ashley Beason, Tony Izzi IV, and Michelle Pichardo.
Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Westview Baptist Church, with Dr. Rick Bowling officiating.
The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, in the church.
Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church, 500 Melody Lane, Shelby, NC 28152 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 4, 2020