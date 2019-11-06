|
|
SHELBY - Jean Toney Jones, 91, Peak Resources, N. Morgan St., Shelby, passed away Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at the nursing home.
She was born in Cleveland County, on Dec. 23, 1927, to the late Blaine Toney and Villa Ivester Toney. She was the owner and operator of Cut-N-Color Place 611 Grover St. for over 25 years and she was a member of Double Shoals
Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Toney and Charles Toney; and five sisters, Ann Lackey, Nell Hernandez, Shirley Allen, Janet Meadows, Margaret Ingram, and also grandson Clint C.
Jones.
She is survived by a son, Roger G. Jones and daughter-in-law Cindy C. Jones of Little River SC; one grandson, Kevin S. Jones, of Goldsboro NC; and three great-grandchildren, brother, J.B. Toney of Maryland; two sisters, Gay Miller of Georgia, and Nona Barrier of Shelby; also numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a date to be determined later.
Memorials may be made to Double Shoals Baptist Church, 318 Old Mill Rd, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 6, 2019