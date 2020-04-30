|
SHELBY - Jean Hughes Peeler, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 27, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Hugh Lee Peeler of the home, a daughter, Pamela Weaver and husband Jerry Strickland of Shelby, NC, two brothers, Billy Hughes and wife Cindy of Shelby, NC, and Marc Hughes of Las Vegas, NV, and a grandson, Bradley Weaver of Shelby, NC.
Born May 24, 1948 in Cleveland County, Jean was the daughter of the late William Herman Hughes Sr. and Earline Watts Hughes.
Jean worked for more than 40 years at Shelby Eye Center. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Shelby. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who enjoyed shopping, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
A private Memorial Service will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 30, 2020