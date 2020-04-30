Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Peeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Peeler


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Peeler Obituary
SHELBY - Jean Hughes Peeler, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 27, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Hugh Lee Peeler of the home, a daughter, Pamela Weaver and husband Jerry Strickland of Shelby, NC, two brothers, Billy Hughes and wife Cindy of Shelby, NC, and Marc Hughes of Las Vegas, NV, and a grandson, Bradley Weaver of Shelby, NC.

Born May 24, 1948 in Cleveland County, Jean was the daughter of the late William Herman Hughes Sr. and Earline Watts Hughes.

Jean worked for more than 40 years at Shelby Eye Center. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Shelby. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who enjoyed shopping, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

A private Memorial Service will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -