|
|
SHELBY- Jean W. McSwain, 83, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, Jean was the son of the late Phate and Ruby Revels McSwain Sr. Jean graduated from Shelby High School in 1955, served in the Navy, and graduated from UNC in 1965. He was licensed as a pharmacist in 1964, and he worked until his late 70's. Jean work many years at Cornwell Drug, and various other local pharmacies. He also work for Westmoreland Printers, which he very much enjoyed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tillie Lowery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Hope McIntosh McSwain, of the home; son, Mark McSwain and wife Melissa of Bessemer City; daughter, Lisa Young and husband Howard of Shelby; sisters, Susan Greene and husband Henry of Mint Hill, and Brenda Henderson of Auburn, Alabama; brother, Phate McSwain Jr. of Shelby; and grandchildren, Logan McSwain, Hunter Young, Chandler Young, and Chloe McCraw.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Monday, November 25, 2019, at Zoar Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Danny West officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm-3pm, prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 24, 2019