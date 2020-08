Or Copy this URL to Share

SHELBY - Jeanette Parks, 61, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020.



Funeral service will be held on Sunday August 16, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church at 1 p.m.



Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church cemetery.



Genesis Funeral services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.



