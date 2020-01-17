Home

White Columns Funeral Home
102 N Rutherford St
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864)839-1003
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Hopewell Baptist Church
511 Old Chester Road
Blacksburg, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Hopewell Baptist Church
Jeffrey Daniel Daves


1993 - 2020
Jeffrey Daniel Daves Obituary
BLACKSBURG, SC- Corporal Jeffrey Daniel Daves, of the USMC, 26, 407 W. Lime St., Blackburg, SC, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Born in Cleveland County on May 24, 1993, he was the son of Marshall and Danielle Cooper, Blacksburg and father Jeffrey C. Daves.
Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters; Jaelyn and Addilee Daves, Gaffney; brother-Nate Cooper and sister Shawna Cooper, Blacksburg; maternal grandmother Robin Dover, Blacksburg; paternal grandfather Marshall D. Cooper, Blacksburg; and paternal grandmother Ercell Daves, Boiling Springs, NC.
He is preceded in death by brother, Marshall L. Cooper and grandparents, Mary Frances Owens, Danny Owens and Steve Daves.
He was employed with TTI Electronics Disributing Company of Gaffney, SC as a forklift operator.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC, 1:30-3:00 PM with a celebration of life service to immediately follow. Reverends Greg Martin and Eddie Bolin will officiate. At other times they will be at his mothers home, 962 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC.
E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
The Gore family of White Columns is serving the Daves family.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 17, 2020
