Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Jeffrey Flowers


1961 - 2020
Jeffrey Flowers Obituary
Jeffrey Franklin Flowers, age 58 of Lattimore, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April, 13, 2020.

He is survived by his siblings, Pam Denton (Larry) of Shelby, NC, Robin Henderson (Ronnie) of Shelby, NC, and Dwayne Church (Lee) of Hendersonville, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born April 23, 1961 in Detroit MI, Jeff was the son of Kenneth Flowers and the late Laura Church Flowers. Jeff was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He worked and retired from Copeland Corp. as an assembly worker and also worked many years at Cleveland Memorial Hospital in Surgical Supply. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and spending time with his family and friends.

A private service will be held by the family.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2020
