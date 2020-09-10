Jennie Ivie

SHELBY - Jennie Louise Borders Ivie, age 90, went home to be with Jesus and her husband on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on March 26, 1930 she was the daughter of the late George Marks Borders and wife Della Hord Borders. Jennie was a lifelong member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church where she continued her mother's legacy of playing the piano for many years, as well as teaching Sunday school and being involved in many various other committees. She was also a member of the first graduating class to complete twelve years at No. 3 School. She and her family had a love for Gospel music that she shared with those around her. Jennie will be remembered for the love that she held for her family and she was very grateful for the love that they gave her in return.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Billy Ivie, one daughter Jennie Sue Ivie, her youngest grandson Jacob Dale Wright as well as four brothers and two sisters.
Jennie is survived by her four daughters, Jacqueline Johnson Ivie of Shelby, Debbie Cash and husband Rev. Jerome Cash of Peachland, Janice Wright and husband Dale, Donna Long and husband Dale all of Shelby, one sister, Sylvia Langston of Greensboro, as well as nine grandchildren, April, Tara, Josh, Jared, Ashley, Adam, Ryan, Heather and Ivie as well as 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
The family wants to express their sincerest gratitude for the love and care the Staff of White Oak Manor extended to Jennie during her time with them.
Graveside service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerome Cash officiating, seating will be limited and attendees may bring their own seating if desired. Mrs. Ivie will lie in repose at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 3 pm until 6 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book.
Those in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to: Patterson Springs Baptist Church, 2107 Cleveland Avenue, Grover, NC 28073
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Ivie.
