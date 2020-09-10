1/
Jennie Ivie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Jennie Louise Borders Ivie, age 90, went home to be with Jesus and her husband on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on March 26, 1930 she was the daughter of the late George Marks Borders and wife Della Hord Borders. Jennie was a lifelong member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church where she continued her mother's legacy of playing the piano for many years, as well as teaching Sunday school and being involved in many various other committees. She was also a member of the first graduating class to complete twelve years at No. 3 School. She and her family had a love for Gospel music that she shared with those around her. Jennie will be remembered for the love that she held for her family and she was very grateful for the love that they gave her in return.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Billy Ivie, one daughter Jennie Sue Ivie, her youngest grandson Jacob Dale Wright as well as four brothers and two sisters.

Jennie is survived by her four daughters, Jacqueline Johnson Ivie of Shelby, Debbie Cash and husband Rev. Jerome Cash of Peachland, Janice Wright and husband Dale, Donna Long and husband Dale all of Shelby, one sister, Sylvia Langston of Greensboro, as well as nine grandchildren, April, Tara, Josh, Jared, Ashley, Adam, Ryan, Heather and Ivie as well as 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

The family wants to express their sincerest gratitude for the love and care the Staff of White Oak Manor extended to Jennie during her time with them.

Graveside service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerome Cash officiating, seating will be limited and attendees may bring their own seating if desired. Mrs. Ivie will lie in repose at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 3 pm until 6 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book.

Those in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to: Patterson Springs Baptist Church, 2107 Cleveland Avenue, Grover, NC 28073

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Ivie.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Janice and family,
I am so sorry for your loss of Mrs. Jennie. I loved her very much and always enjoyed hearing her play piano at church and listen to her wonderful life advice from time to time. She was a wonderful lady that will be remembered and missed. I know she is rejoicing with Jesus today. I pray for comfort and peace during this time. Love you all.

Sara Butler
Sara Butler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved