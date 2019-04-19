|
SHELBY - Virginia "Jennie" Wright Rash, age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Jennie was of the Baptist faith. She worked at Cleveland Regional Medical Center at the Information Desk for over 20 years. Jennie's passion was working in her flowering gardens. In addition to her parents, Jennie is preceded in death by her adoring husband, Wilburn Martin Rash, and brothers and sisters; George Wright, Tommy Wright, Charlie Wright, Wynona Childers, and Aileen Pryor.
Jennie is survived by a son, Marty Rash and wife Donna of Shelby; and two grandsons, who referred to her as "Nanny", Lucas Rash of Nashville, and Adam Rash of Asheville; a great grandson, whom she adored, Logan Rash; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of White Oak Manor-Shelby for their loving care of Jennie.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Johnny Ware officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, and Shelby NC 28150.
