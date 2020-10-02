1/1
Jennifer Perez
GASTONIA - Jennifer Carroll Perez, 46, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 30, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center Emergency Department. She was a native of Kings Mountain NC and resident of Gastonia. She was a valued expert Senior Network Infrastructure Engineer at American Tires Distributors in Huntersville. NC. In addition to being a wonderful mother, wife, relative, co-worker and friend, Jennifer was always willing to share her expertise, wisdom, and kindness to anyone who asked and many who did not need to. She frequently threw the best parties and enhanced every event she attended. Jennifer was a tremendous cook and grilling expert. She was very knowledgeable and enthusiastic about sports, having been a softball star herself. Jennifer loved her Duke Blue Devils and Miami Dolphins.

Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Sergio Perez, and two beautiful daughters, Stefanie (Steffi) and Gabriela (Gaby). She is also mourned by her aunt/mom Vickie Gregory, brother Christopher Carroll. and sister Melissa Carroll. Other survivors include her mother-in-law Marilu More, sister-in-law Laura Perez-More, as well as numerous dear friends and co-workers. She will be immensely missed by all.

Jennifer will lie in state on Saturday, October 3 from 2-5pm. at Harris Funeral Home in Kings Mountain, NC. The family will not be present at the funeral home during this time. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe pandemic precautions. As a fond remembrance, contributions can be made to the Autism Research Institute, 299 Market Street, Suite 250, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 in the name of Jennifer Perez. Other condolences can be posted on Facebook.com.

A guest register available at www.harrisfunerals.com

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, North Carolina

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Lying in State
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
