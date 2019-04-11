|
Jeremy Cain Camp died unexpectedly on April 7th, 2019 at the age of 42.
Cain was born on July 11th, 1976. He is survived by his Mother and Father Linda and Ronnie Caldwell; Sisters Angelia Taylor and Kimberly Carpenter; Brothers Jeff Caldwell, Danny Camp, Richard Camp, Clifford (BoBo) Camp; nine nieces and nephews as well as 17 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father Maynard Camp and Brother Tommy Dean Camp
A memorial is scheduled for April 20th, 2019 4pm at Northside Community Church 109 East Fields St. Dallas NC, 28034, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cain's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northside Community Church.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 11, 2019