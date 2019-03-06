|
SALISBURY - Pastor Jerry Carlton Allen, 68, of Salisbury, son of the late Charlie William Allen and Mary Louis Hamrick, went peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 4, 2019 at the Glenn Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Jerry had battled glioblastoma for almost two years but the last two weeks were the hardest.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Pamela McKee Allen of Salisbury, NC; son, Jerry Carlton Allen of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Carly Elizabeth Allen (fiance, Ricky Signon) of Salisbury, NC; grandsons, Blake and Chandler Allen of Flowery Branch, GA; other survivors include his brother, Charles Allen (wife, Darlene) of Fayetteville, NC; brother-in-law, Steve McKee (Beulah) of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Lori Collins of Mocksville, NC; and several nieces and great-nieces.
Jerry was a retired Pastor spending almost 15 years at Milford Hills Baptist Church in Salisbury. He was a member at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Mocksville, NC where his visitation and services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2 PM – 3 PM with the memorial service following officiated by Rev. Donnie Chapman. Jerry will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Following the services, the family will receive guests at the Allen home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3203 US-601, Mocksville, NC 27028, or the .
Carolina Cremation is assisting the Allen family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 6, 2019