SHELBY - Jerry Atkins, 69, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Cleveland County, he was born to the late Charlie and Geneva Edmondson Atkins. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sargent in the US Army where he received the Purple Heart. He was a life member in the Purple Heart Society and the DAV Chapter 18. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and loved working in his yard.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 31 years, Cookie Atkins; brothers Jimmy, Larry and Ronnie Atkins; and special nephew Derek Hamrick. . He is survived by his son, Keith Edmondson and wife Robin of Marrysville, Wa.; daughter Bonnie Edmondson of Casar; sisters Roseann Green of Lattimore, Brenda Hamrick of Shelby and Becky Atkins of Lattimore; brothers Johnny Atkins and wife Linda of Grover and Butch Atkins of Lattimore; grandchildren Kristina, Kimberly, Haley, Charlotte, Colby and Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews, especially Lisa.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday June 9, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Clay-Barnette. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park with military honors. Dr. J Eric Davis, officiating.
Published in Shelby Star on June 8, 2019