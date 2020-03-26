|
|
Jerry Billy Blanton, 74, of Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Cleveland County, on March 24, 1945, he was the son of the late William Lawrence Blanton and Vangie Crotts Blanton. He was previously employed with Kiser Chevrolet and retired from Cleveland County Schools. Mr. Blanton was a follower of Jesus Christ. He loved to carp and bass fish, bird hunt and was an avid Carolina Tarheels Fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marty Wright Blanton and two brothers, Bob and Jack Blanton
Survivors include a son, Rev. Steven Blanton and wife, Christen of Hendersonville; a daughter, Laura Scism and husband, Todd of Kings Mountain; three grandchildren, Justin Fite, Eli Blanton and Emory Blanton; great-grandchild, Dayson Fite; a brother, Wayne Blanton of Monroe and three sisters, Nadine Turner and Hazel Harmon and husband, Dale all of Kings Mountain and Betty Huffman of Connelly Springs.
A private funeral service will be held at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steven Blanton officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2557 Chimney Rock Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or to Patterson Grove Baptist Church, 301 Oak Grove Rd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 26, 2020