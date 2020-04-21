|
|
Jerry Fay Bridges, age 81 of Ellenboro, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Fairhaven Home of Forest City. Jerry was born February 6, 1939 in Rutherford County and was a son of the late Clain and Luna Padgett Bridges. He was a retired truck driver and a devoted family man. He loved his wife, children and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jerry was also strong in his faith. He was a faithful member of Drury Dobbins Baptist Church where he was an active Deacon and has served on various church committees over the years. Jerry also was a former member of the Hopewell-Hollis Ruritan Club where he had also served on various committees and club projects. He also enjoyed working outside.
Survivors include his wife of more than sixty years, Joyce Marlowe Bridges, his son, Scott Bridges and wife Leslie of Mooresboro, his daughter, Lori Bridges Gaston and husband John of Stanley, brothers, Morris Bridges, his twin brother, James and wife Yvonne, and Sam Bridges and wife Angela all of Ellenboro. There are also four grandchildren, Chris, Brandon, J. T., and Spencer and six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Ayla, Braylen, Kinley, Brantley, and Mason.
Mr. Bridges will lie in state from 10 until 2 o'clock Tuesday in The Padgett and King Chapel for those that wish to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A private family only graveside service will be held at Eternal Hills Memorial Park with Reverend Ron Roberts officiating.
The family request memorials be made in his memory to Drury Dobbins Baptist Church, Food Pantry, 3607 Drury Dobbins Church Road, Ellenboro, North Carolina 28040.
The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2020