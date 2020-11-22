1/1
Jerry Eugene Gingles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Jerry Eugene Gingles departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. He was born March 20, 1956 to the late Curtis Wray and Elvie Gingles.
Jerry graduated from Shelby High School and worked for Performance Fibers until his retirement. Jerry was a faithful member of Hoppers Chapel Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent as well as teacher for the Adult Class. He was chairman of V.B.S., sang on the Male Choir and chaired the deacon ministry. Jerry loved Jesus, his family and the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie "Moe Gingles and Land Smarr and a sister, Johnnie Wray.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella Eskridge Gingles; three sons, Carlos Gingles, Jerry "Rok Rok" Gingles both of Shelby and Davious Jefferies of Harrisburg, PA; one daughter, Bridgeatt Gingles Lipscomb of Shelby; five brothers, Lewis Gingles (Anita), Gregory Gingles (Mary), Charles Gingles, Tony Gingles and Curtis Wray; four sisters, Sandy Dillard (David), Shirley Shippy (Isaac), Linda Sanders and Mary Smarr; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held for Mr. Gingles. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enloe's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved