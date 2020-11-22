Mr. Jerry Eugene Gingles departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. He was born March 20, 1956 to the late Curtis Wray and Elvie Gingles.
Jerry graduated from Shelby High School and worked for Performance Fibers until his retirement. Jerry was a faithful member of Hoppers Chapel Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent as well as teacher for the Adult Class. He was chairman of V.B.S., sang on the Male Choir and chaired the deacon ministry. Jerry loved Jesus, his family and the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie "Moe Gingles and Land Smarr and a sister, Johnnie Wray.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella Eskridge Gingles; three sons, Carlos Gingles, Jerry "Rok Rok" Gingles both of Shelby and Davious Jefferies of Harrisburg, PA; one daughter, Bridgeatt Gingles Lipscomb of Shelby; five brothers, Lewis Gingles (Anita), Gregory Gingles (Mary), Charles Gingles, Tony Gingles and Curtis Wray; four sisters, Sandy Dillard (David), Shirley Shippy (Isaac), Linda Sanders and Mary Smarr; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held for Mr. Gingles. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.