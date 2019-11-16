Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Eugene "Gene" Willis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Eugene "Gene" Willis Obituary
Jerry Eugene "Gene" Willis, 79, of Valleydale Drive, Casar, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation in Cherryville.
Born in Cleveland County on March 12, 1940, he was a son of the late Ralph Eugene Willis, Sr. and Lula Mae Sweezy Willis. He was retired from Century Furniture, Hickory. Gene was also a member and past master of Casar Masonic Lodge #579.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Boyd, Phillip, Larry, Pete, Glenord, Ralph Jr, and Dale Willis.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Bonnie Walker Willis; son, Gary Willis of Lawndale; daughter, Donna Willis of Casar; two grandsons, Jacob and Clay Willis; a brother, Randy Willis of Casar and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Mr. Steve Nobel officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park with Masonic Graveside Rites.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -