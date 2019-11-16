|
|
Jerry Eugene "Gene" Willis, 79, of Valleydale Drive, Casar, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation in Cherryville.
Born in Cleveland County on March 12, 1940, he was a son of the late Ralph Eugene Willis, Sr. and Lula Mae Sweezy Willis. He was retired from Century Furniture, Hickory. Gene was also a member and past master of Casar Masonic Lodge #579.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Boyd, Phillip, Larry, Pete, Glenord, Ralph Jr, and Dale Willis.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Bonnie Walker Willis; son, Gary Willis of Lawndale; daughter, Donna Willis of Casar; two grandsons, Jacob and Clay Willis; a brother, Randy Willis of Casar and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Mr. Steve Nobel officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park with Masonic Graveside Rites.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 16, 2019