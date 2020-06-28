WACO- Jerry Lee Marlow, age 76, passed away on June 26, 2020 at his home in Waco. Born on November 27, 1943 he was the son of the late JC Marlow and Willie Sue Leonhart McGinnis. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Kings Mountain and had been attending Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Sunshine for many years. He retired as the Owner and Operator of Cleveland Scrap Metal in Waco. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a fan of NASCAR who enjoyed country line dancing and appeared in many plays in local theaters. He was a charitable man and donated often to American Red Cross and Native American organizations. He will be remembered as a loyal, honest, hard working man, who loved his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Helen Toney Marlow, a son Mendal Marlow, a Daughter, Millicent Marlow Waddell and her husband Scott, a brother Terry Marlow and one sister, Judy Howell.
Jerry is survived by his daughter Madeline Marlow Grigg and husband Keith, four grandchildren; Jessica Bowen, Haleigh Dellinger and husband Michael, Chelsea Waddell, Joshua Waddell and one great grandchild, Canton Bowen, two brothers; Kenneth McGinnis, Billy Joe Hedgepeth (Audrey), one sister Wanda Cooper (Alan), his current wife, Sandra Upton Marlow, and her daughter Myra Lattimore and husband Todd and their children Walker, Rebecca, Harley, Matthew, Laura and Jordan, five grandchildren, Sandra's son Kyle Walker and daughter Nguyen of Parker, CO and a special friend Darrell Hefner of Gastonia.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Atrium Health Cleveland, particularly the staff of the Emergency Room and Intensive Care Units.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Greg Dickins officiating, burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Marlow.
It is requested those who attend wear face masks and practice social distancing,
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 28, 2020.